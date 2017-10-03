Burke County teacher arrested, accused of presenting fake receipts

A teacher was arrested Tuesday in Burke County after being accused of presenting fake receipts to a school.

East Burke High School staff notified the Burke County Sheriff's Office after noticing money missing. An investigation was opened that revealed Boggs had presented false receipts to the school "for which he received payment," says deputies.

Deputies arrested Hampton Marshall Boggs at his home after several months of an ongoing investigation in multiple counties.

Boggs is charged with six counts of feloniously obtaining property by false pretenses.

He was taken into custody with a $40,000 bond. Deputies say additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.