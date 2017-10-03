Panthers sign veteran safety Jairus Byrd to fill injury void

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd to help fill in for veteran Kurt Coleman, who'll miss at least a month with a knee injury.

Carolina placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Jairus Byrd is a veteran of eight NFL seasons - the first five with Buffalo and the past three with New Orleans. A former second-round draft pick in 2009, Byrd has appeared in 106 games with 98 starts. He has 546 tackles, four sacks, 25 interceptions, 40 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

He went to the Pro Bowl in 2009, 2012 and 2013

Byrd started 15 games last season for the Saints, with 96 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed.

