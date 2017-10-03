Woman accused of slamming into multiple CMPD cruisers, charged with DWI

A Huntersville man says he and his wife stayed in the same hotel room in Las Vegas as Stephen Paddock, the man who is accused of opening fire on an outdoor concert Sunday night.More >>
A Huntersville man says he and his wife stayed in the same hotel room in Las Vegas as Stephen Paddock, the man who is accused of opening fire on an outdoor concert Sunday night.More >>
A Matthews woman is facing charges after police say her vehicle slammed into several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruisers Sunday.More >>
A Matthews woman is facing charges after police say her vehicle slammed into several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruisers Sunday.More >>
A lot of us have been trying to get our heads around what the $922 million Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bond package will and won’t do if it’s approved Nov. 7. Have sites been chosen for new schools? When will the work be done? How will plans to shuffle and expand magnet programs play out?More >>
A lot of us have been trying to get our heads around what the $922 million Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bond package will and won’t do if it’s approved Nov. 7. Have sites been chosen for new schools? When will the work be done? How will plans to shuffle and expand magnet programs play out?More >>
Hundreds of soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard have gone nearly a month without getting payed because of a computer glitch in a military payroll system.More >>
Hundreds of soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard have gone nearly a month without getting payed because of a computer glitch in a military payroll system.More >>
Former NASCAR team owner and driver Michael Waltrip decided to go to bed early on Sunday instead of attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire and killed at least 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Former NASCAR team owner and driver Michael Waltrip decided to go to bed early on Sunday instead of attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire and killed at least 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>