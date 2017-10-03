WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Tragedy in Las Vegas

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

This week, we choose to use this time to express our sincere condolences to the victims of the violence in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to those affected by the deadliest mass shooting on United States soil in modern history.

We are thankful to the first responders who bravely risked their lives to help others during the chaos as shots were being fired on the concert crowd of more than twenty thousand country music fans. We are mindful of the long recovery that community faces as it continues to process the grief and trauma that thrust it into international headlines.

It was a senseless tragedy and a dark moment for our country, but will undoubtedly inspire the spirited response we’ve come to expect from our fellow Americans. Reports of heroism in those moments continue to come out. Citizens are donating their blood and their money. And our leaders are looking for ways to keep it from happening again.

Again, we express our condolences.