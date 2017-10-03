Huntersville man claims to have stayed in same hotel room as Las Vegas gunman

A Huntersville man says he and his wife reportedly stayed in the same hotel room in Las Vegas as Stephen Paddock, the man who is accused of opening fire at an outdoor country music festival Sunday night.

Jeff Bridges posted a Facebook video of Room 32-135 located in the Mandalay Bay hotel and is what appears to be the same room that Paddock allegedly was staying in when the shooting occurred.

"Do you want to see what the view was from Mandalay Bay? Andrea and I stayed in that EXACT same room last year on the 32nd floor! Room 32-135!"

According to the Associated Press, Paddock fired shots from the 32nd floor of the hotel onto the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. In total, 59 people were killed and 527 people were injured in the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area," Bridges said in his Facebook post.

Paddock said he and his wife took the trip to Las Vegas in January 2016. "It made me sick to my stomach when I realized I stood where the alleged gunman stood," Bridges said.

The Huntersville man says the mass shooting won't detour him from traveling or visiting Las Vegas again.

"I'll just be very careful. I won't live my life in fear of what could happen. If I did that I would never drive a car or get on an airplane," Bridges said.

