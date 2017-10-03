NC National Guard soldiers' paychecks delayed ahead of deployment

Hundreds of soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard have gone nearly a month without getting payed because of a computer glitch in a military payroll system.

Approximately 500 soldiers with the 505 Engineering Battalion and related companies based in Gastonia have been mobilized to deploy overseas this month.

As part of the unit’s mobilization, the soldiers began pre-deployment training in Virginia in early September.

The soldiers should have begun receiving paychecks for their full time military service once they began their pre-deployment training, but that didn’t happen.

North Carolina National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Matt Devivo said a computer glitch between the program that is used to enter pay orders for the guardsmen and the Department of Defense accounting system stopped the pay orders from going through.

The orders were entered on Sept. 11 and the glitch was discovered a week later on Sept. 18.

“Paying our soldiers and airmen is our number one priority,” Devivo said.

Staff was having to manually re-enter each soldier’s information into the computer. Devivo estimated the late paychecks should arrive by the second week of October.

“With 500 soldiers, I’m sure there are folks that are going to be impacted by this. But we are doing everything we can to fix it right now,” he said.

Devivo noted this computer glitch impacted members of the National Guard around the country.

