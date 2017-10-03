Former NASCAR team owner narrowly avoids Las Vegas shooting, posts emotional Instagram

Former NASCAR team owner and driver Michael Waltrip decided to go to bed early on Sunday instead of attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire and killed at least 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Waltrip reflected on the shooting Monday night in an emotional Instagram post.

He wrote that on Sunday morning, he met a father and daughter who had come to Las Vegas for the music festival and to celebrate the daughter’s 21st birthday. The father, a NASCAR fan, asked to take a picture with Waltrip.

One of Waltrip’s own daughters, Macy, had just turned 20, he wrote, and he was “a bit envious” of the pair’s chance to spend time together.

Macy woke him up at 4:45 a.m. asking if he was okay, Waltrip wrote in the Instagram caption.

“After we shared our ‘I love yous’ and hung up the phone the first thing I thought of was the dad I met with his daughter,” Waltrip wrote. “I prayed they were ok. I have no way of knowing if they are safe or not.”

Waltrip wrote that he can’t stop thinking about the father and daughter, and he’s praying for them and for everyone who was affected by the shooting.

“Fortunately, friends that I know who were there are all physically ok,” he wrote. “The emotional scars will likely never heal.”