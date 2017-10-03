Gas leak shuts down Fort Mill road

A natural gas leak has shut down a road in Fort Mill for some time Tuesday.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the leak was reported around 10:33 a.m. on Springfield Parkway between Merritt Road and AO Jones Boulevard.

If you are heading westbound, you are being diverted to Merritt Road. If you are heading eastbound, then you are being diverted to AO Jones Boulevard or through the Springfield subdivision, which leads to Springfield Parkway.

Police did not say what time the road is expected to reopen.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

