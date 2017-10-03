Gas leak shuts down Fort Mill road

Hundreds of soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard have gone nearly a month without getting payed because of a computer glitch in a military payroll system.More >>
Hundreds of soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard have gone nearly a month without getting payed because of a computer glitch in a military payroll system.More >>
Former NASCAR team owner and driver Michael Waltrip decided to go to bed early on Sunday instead of attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire and killed at least 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Former NASCAR team owner and driver Michael Waltrip decided to go to bed early on Sunday instead of attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire and killed at least 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
According to officials, the shooting occurred at a home on Longfield Drive.More >>
According to officials, the shooting occurred at a home on Longfield Drive.More >>
School officials with South Charlotte Middle School released a statement Tuesday morning after several students may have witnessed a deadly hit-and-run in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.More >>
School officials with South Charlotte Middle School released a statement Tuesday morning after several students may have witnessed a deadly hit-and-run in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.More >>
Fort Mill Police Department is responding to a car accident on Highway 21 North that left one dead around 6 a.m.More >>
Fort Mill Police Department is responding to a car accident on Highway 21 North that left one dead around 6 a.m.More >>