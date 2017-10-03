School officials: Counseling offered for students who witnessed woman struck, killed by vehicle

School officials with South Charlotte Middle School released a statement Tuesday morning after they say several students may have witnessed a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Charlotte Monday.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pineville-Matthews and Arboretum Drive, near the Arboretum shopping center. Police said the woman was walking to her apartment when she tried to cross six lanes of traffic - where there are no crosswalks - and was struck.

School officials say several buses were "passing the location at the time of the accident or immediately afterwards."

A spokesperson with the school released this statement:

"We are assessing the situation and providing counseling for students who may need to process what they witnessed."

The woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she died a short time later. Her name has not been released.

