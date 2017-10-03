Man struck, killed by a vehicle in York County

A 72-year-old was killed after being struck by a car in Fort Mill Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the incident occurred on Highway 21 North between Coltharp Road and the bridge at Steele Creek.

Police say Burns was heading southbound on Highway 21 when a ladder fell from the back of his vehicle and into the road. Officers say Burns was struck by a driver when he attempted to retrieve the ladder that was in the road.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the car.

