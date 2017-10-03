Legendary NASCAR figure Robert Yates of Charlotte has died

Legendary NASCAR team owner and engine builder Robert Yates died at age 74 on Monday. (Credit: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)

Master engine builder and longtime NASCAR team owner Robert Yates of Charlotte died late Monday.

Yates, 74, was selected for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

The Charlotte Observer reported earlier this year that he was battling liver cancer. Yates received his cancer diagnosis late in 2016 and immediately began treatment. But the cancer had been too advanced for chemotherapy to eradicate.

His company, Roush Yates Engines, tweeted out that he died surrounded by family and loved ones.

As a NASCAR team owner, he won a Cup championship, three Daytona 500 victories and the reputation as perhaps the sport’s most innovative and successful engine builder.

Doug Yates of Charlotte, who runs the company he co-founded with his father, wrote on Twitter late Monday night: “My Dad and Hero, Robert Yates, has passed and is with the Lord.”

The elder Yates had endured multiple rounds of immunotherapy treatment before his death, it was reported.

My Dad and Hero, Robert Yates, has passed and is with the Lord. Thanks for all the prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/hxa0wfdZkE — Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) October 3, 2017

Doug Yates said on Twitter that his father was a visionary and a mentor.

“My dad’s the toughest guy you’ve ever met,” he told NASCAR.com. “Never give up, always looking for the positive and looking for a competitive advantage, and that’s the way he raised myself and our family and everybody at Roush Yates.”

NASCAR figures took to social media to recognized Yates’ contributions to the sport.

“An amazing leader and pioneer of our sport...sending prayers for Doug and family,” tweeted NASCAR driver Joey Logano. “We will do our best to continue Robert's legacy.”

“Our sport lost one of the most inventive minds and kindest personalities in Robert Yates,” four-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart told ESPN.com. “I'm glad I got to know him and proud our race team was able to honor him this year at Darlington.”

The Roush Yates Engines web page says Yates’ career started at Holman Moody Racing. He quickly became an engine building genius, assembling winning engines for NASCAR’s greatest drivers, including Hall of Fame drivers Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, and Darrell Waltrip.

An amazing leader and pioneer of our sport...sending prayers for @Yates_Doug & family. We will do our best to continue Robert's legacy. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) October 3, 2017

In 1988 with the emerging of young driver Davey Allison, Yates sold everything he owned to purchase Ranier-Lundy Racing, said Roush Yates. As a car owner, he won his first race in 1989 at Talladega with Davey Allison in the driver’s seat. Together they would go on to win 15 of Yates’ 57 career wins as an owner in NASCAR’s elite division.

Eventually, Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett joined Robert Yates Racing as they expanded into a two car team. The team of Jarrett and Yates would bring 29 NASCAR Cup races including two Daytona 500 wins and two Brickyard 400 wins.

In 1999, Robert Yates Racing captured the crown jewel of NASCAR by winning the Championship.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Yates, but proud of all his and his family’s accomplishments. His #NASCAR legacy lives on. https://t.co/qjm68i8Bh7 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 3, 2017

The Observer reporter in Feburary that liver cancer was just the latest health challenge faced by Yates. He has suffered from rheumatic fever, sustained a life-altering concussion when he was 8, then another potentially fatal blow to the head three years ago.

Born in 1943, Robert and his twin brother Richard were the youngest of nine children born to John Clyde Yates and his wife V.C. They were raised on The Plaza, across the street from the Van Landingham Estate and near Allen Street Baptist Church, where John Clyde was minister.

Condolences to The Yates Family. Robert built winning engines for us in the 70s and will be a part of our family Forever @NASCARHall #Legend — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) October 3, 2017