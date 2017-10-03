Molly's Kids: Madison Graham is now cancer-free!

The headlines on Monday were hard to digest - wanted something to start Tuesday off brighter. It seems an email from Madison Graham's mom is a good place to start.

Madison has been one of our amazing #MollysKids for two years. She lives in Huntersville and was diagnosed at 5-months-old with a Wilms tumor. It was removed, but came back.

Her mom, Jennifer, emailed to share some news…Madison is now CANCER FREE!

Two years and four months after starting chemo, Madison is in full remission. This softball-loving first grader celebrates her seventh birthday in a few weeks.

Jennifer said she read every September post, but one stood out the most.

“You shared a statistic that said the average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is six," she said. "That’s Madison's age now. She has already been fighting this disease her entire life. Some kids will just start now. That fact reminded me that cancer does not discriminate.”

Congrats on being cancer free, Madison. That's great news. Your mom said you celebrated at a local Duck Donuts. If you ever want a suggestion on a beach boardwalk dive, old-school North Carolina place that serves glazed-only, let me know. I've got just the spot.

:)



-Molly

Madison's past #MollysKids posts:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.