Statesville resident accused of assaulting, injuring man

A man was arrested after deputies say he assaulted a man in the head at a home in Statesville Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the assault occurred around 3:44 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Yellowstone Lane. The victim had a laceration to the head and was taken to Davis Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Deputies charged 27-year-old Randy Lee Cook with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say there may be two other people involved in this incident.

The sheriff's office says Cook received a $7,500 secured bond.

