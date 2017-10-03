Deputies: Teen shot in head while attempting to break into, steal vehicle in Rowan County

A teenager who is accused of breaking into a vehicle was shot in the head in Rowan County Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Longfield Drive in southwestern Rowan just after 5 a.m. Deputies say 19-year-old Jason Lee Lambert II reportedly broke into a vehicle in the 200 block of Clearfield Drive but then walked to his own vehicle which was parked at an abandoned home on Longfield Drive.

That is when the vehicle's owner shot Lambert.

The teen was taken to NorthEast Medical in Concord. Deputies say he was conscious and talking when they arrived. He was later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, but is expected to be OK.

Deputies said at least two other cars in the same neighborhood were broken into Monday night. The vehicle break-ins occurred in the 300 block of Clearfield Drive, which is a cross street of Longfield Drive.

Rowan EMS and deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

No charges have been filed.

