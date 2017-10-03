Deputies: Man shot while attempting to break into, steal vehicle - | WBTV Charlotte

Deputies: Man shot while attempting to break into, steal vehicle in Rowan County

David Whisenant | WBTV David Whisenant | WBTV
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man was injured in a shooting in Rowan County Tuesday morning. 

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred on Longfield Drive. Deputies say a man was reportedly breaking into a car to steal it when the vehicle's owner shot at him.

The extent of the suspect's injuries is unknown. 

Rowan EMS responded to the scene. 

No other information was released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly