Tractor-trailer overturns, shuts down I-85 near Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of a highway in Salisbury was shut down due to crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday night.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Interstate 85 southbound near Salisbury is closed just south of Exit 68. The rollover wreck occurred around 10:46 p.m. Monday. 

The road is expected to reopen around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Drivers are asked to take Exit 68 to US-29 south towards I-85 south. 

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck. 

