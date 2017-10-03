Tractor-trailer overturns, shuts down I-85 near Salisbury

A portion of a highway in Salisbury was shut down due to crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday night.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Interstate 85 southbound near Salisbury is closed just south of Exit 68. The rollover wreck occurred around 10:46 p.m. Monday.

The road is expected to reopen around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Drivers are asked to take Exit 68 to US-29 south towards I-85 south.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

