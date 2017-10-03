Crash shuts down I-85 near Salisbury

A portion of a highway in Salisbury was shut down due to crash Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Interstate 85 southbound near Salisbury is closed just south of Exit 68. The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

If you are in the area, you're asked to take Exit 68 and US-29 south towards I-85 south.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

