Las Vegas Massacre Update

It’s Tuesday, October 3, 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning.

This morning we will bring you complete, updated information on the Las Vegas shooting. Details are now beginning to emerge about the victims of the shooting. We have those stories.

A local DJ who was in Las Vegas as part of the concert where the shooting happened, has returned to Charlotte. We’ll have his story.

Prayer vigils for the Las Vegas massacre victims are being held across the nation and here in the Charlotte area.

Two deaths of note to tell you about…Robert Yates of NASCAR fame has passed away. Also, legendary rocker Tom Petty has died.

Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking your weather forecast this morning. Another cool, comfortable start to the day. You’ll get details on today’s weather along with your seven day forecast.

Kristen Miranda will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce.