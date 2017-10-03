Las Vegas Massacre Update

It’s Tuesday, October 3, 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning.
This morning we will bring you complete, updated information on the Las Vegas shooting. Details are now beginning to emerge about the victims of the shooting. We have those stories.
A local DJ who was in Las Vegas as part of the concert where the shooting happened, has returned to Charlotte. We’ll have his story.
Prayer vigils for the Las Vegas massacre victims are being held across the nation and here in the Charlotte area.
Two deaths of note to tell you about…Robert Yates of NASCAR fame has passed away. Also, legendary rocker Tom Petty has died.
Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking your weather forecast this morning. Another cool, comfortable start to the day. You’ll get details on today’s weather along with your seven day forecast.
Kristen Miranda will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.
All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce.
According to the department of Transportation, I-85 southbound is closed near Salisbury just south of Exit 68. The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.More >>
He spoke to WBTV almost immediately after landing in Charlotte Monday.More >>
The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.More >>
The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pineville-Matthews and Arboretum Drive, near the Arboretum shopping center.More >>
"It went through my cargo shorts and my wallet, my credit cards, even my hotel room key. It could have been much worse.”More >>
