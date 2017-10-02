'Rebuild Puerto Rico' begins to ship supplies overseas

Burnie and Kristen Little of Winston-Salem were in Vegas celebrating their anniversary and visiting relatives. They attended the Route 91 Harvest country music festival and heard the gunfire as it began.More >>
According to officials, the shooting occurred at a home on Longfield Drive.More >>
According to the department of Transportation, I-85 southbound is closed near Salisbury just south of Exit 68. The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.More >>
One of the 59 confirmed deaths from Sunday night's mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert was 23-year-old Jordan McIldoon. His final minutes were spent in the arms of a total stranger who never left his side.More >>
Two weeks after Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico, overwhelming destruction and desperation lingers across the island. But thousands of miles away in Charlotte, some are feeling a bit of hope.More >>
