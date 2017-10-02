Investigating motive

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

How is it a 66-year old millionaire investor can take an arsenal of weapons into a hotel then open fire on concert goers, murdering at least 59 and injuring more than 500? That’s the question the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are scrambling to investigate. We’ll have their latest findings at 11:00.

A Lenoir man, Lucas Bruch, staying at Mandalay Bay hotel for business, says he had just gone outside when he heard shots ring out. "And in my head at first, I thought people got into fight in room and broken glass. I never at all imagined it would turn out to be this."

Reports of rocker Tom Petty’s death were premature. Petty was found unconscious at home after full cardiac arrest, according to police. He was put on life support, then reports attributed to the LAPD surfaced in several large media outlets that his family pulled the plug and he passed away. Apparently, he continues to fight for life.

Panthers fans hope Cam and the Cats have turned the corner with a road win against the defending Super Bowl champs. The proof comes next Sunday for another road game against a tough team in Detroit.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!