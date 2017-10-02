Charlotte DJ heard gunfire during Las Vegas mass shooting

Charlotte DJ Chad Robbins - aka "DJ Dirty" - flew into Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Monday evening after spending the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Like thousands of others, Robbins heard the deadly gunfire Sunday that claimed the lives of 59 people during a country music festival. He spoke to WBTV almost immediately after landing in Charlotte Monday.

“If it wasn’t for a last-minute booking, I would have been right there,” said Robbins.

Robbins said he had been spending a lot of time at the festival and had been performing at after-parties in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He said he got a last-minute request to perform at a show Sunday night, otherwise he could have been in the festival crowd when the shooting happened.

Related: 'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59

As dozens of shots were fired, Robbins and other musicians stopped performing. He said the ballistics were so loud they could be heard at the Redneck Riviera where he was located.

“When that was going it off, it was just echoing so it sounded like there was multiple shooters everywhere so that’s why they locked every casino down,” explained Robbins.

He said he had friends who were over at the festival, and he was concerned for their safety.

“Nobody’s phones were working at all so we had no clue who was where,” said Robbins.

Luckily none of his friends or colleagues were hurt, but he said the shooting still made him emotional.

“At first I was just shocked and then when I woke up I was pissed off,” said Robbins. “At first I was just sad for everybody, but then this morning I was really just mad.”

He said he walked part of the strip Monday morning before leaving the city. He noted that the area where the shooting happened looked like a warzone.

“Medical gloves, bloody feet prints, dried pools of blood, clothes. They were using business chairs as wheelchairs,” said Robbins.

Robbins posted a message on his Facebook page thanking the people who reached out to him to see if he was safe.

“It just made me grateful and thankful and blessed," Robbins said, "just lucky.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.