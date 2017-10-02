Man’s wallet may have saved him from more serious injury in massacre in Las Vegas

Cindy Kincaid of Cornelius reached out on my Facebook page to tell me her niece and her niece’s boyfriend were at Sunday night’s Las Vegas concert when the massacre occurred. Theirs is a story of terror, heroics, and serious good fortune.

Colby Cobb graduated from NC State University. She was born in Charleston. Cobb and her boyfriend, Rick Baughman, were there when police say Stephen Paddock opened fire, killing at least 59 people and wounding hundreds of others.

When they first heard gunshots, they thought it might be part of the show. Then the gunfire went in rapid succession. That’s when they knew they were in danger.

“I start running. I just ran and ran. People are falling everywhere. I lose my group immediately. You hear another round start going off and people were jumping over porta-johns, over fences. I broke down a fence and just started running with a group of people as fast as we could,” Cobb told me from the Las Vegas strip before she left for Colorado where she now lives.

In those chaotic moments, no one knew what was happening, just that guns were being fired. In fact, Cobb thought there might be several shooters.

“I’m just trying to help everyone. I’m like, ‘We have to keep going... we have to keep running!’ Because we’ve already heard like two or three rounds go off, so it still sounds... we don’t know if it’s more than one person at this point. We just continue to run and run.”

At this point, Cobb and boyfriend were separated. She had no idea what happened to him.

“The girl next to me was laying on the ground and got shot,” Baughman said. “I picked her up with another fella and we got her to a tent. I felt a tug at my shorts and didn’t think anything of it. We put a table up to barricade ourselves from where we thought the shots were coming from. Then they stopped for a while, and so I made a run for it. It wasn’t until later I saw that I’d been grazed by a bullet. It went through my cargo shorts and my wallet, my credit cards, even my hotel room key. It could have been much worse,” Rick said.

“It was terrifying, such mayhem you just don’t know what to do or where to go. It’s just surreal. I hope no one has to go through it again. I am just thankful to be alive, and happy, and to be with my people I just wish the best for everyone affected by this,” Cobb said, fighting the emotions of a horrific ordeal.

