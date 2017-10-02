Red Cross Responds to Las Vegas Shooting

**The following is a release from the American Red Cross:

(Washington, D.C., October 2, 2017) – The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with all those affected by Sunday night’s tragic shooting in Las Vegas. The Red Cross is on the ground working in close coordination with emergency officials to provide comfort and support now.

The Red Cross is helping to establish a family assistance center by providing mental health and spiritual care to loved ones struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. Over the coming days, the Red Cross will continue to coordinate closely with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Las Vegas community and the loved ones of those who have been harmed.

Following the shooting, the Red Cross provided more than 250 additional blood products to local hospitals to help those injured. We stand ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to this tragedy.

Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. Last night’s tragedy illustrates that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency. Red Cross blood donations will become part of our national blood inventory, helping to ensure we are prepared for any blood needs that arise wherever blood is needed.

We know that many people want to help. Eligible individuals can make an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks and months by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. With the outpouring of support from across the country, it is important people schedule an appointment at this time. The Red Cross is grateful for all donors who generously give blood and platelets throughout the country.

This tragedy shows that emergencies can happen in any community at any time. Right now, the Red Cross has what it needs to support this event both financially and with supplies. While the Red Cross is not accepting financial donations designated specifically for this event, we always need the public to help support the nearly 64,000 other disasters we respond to every year around the country. Donations for Red Cross Disaster Relief are used to help people and communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org for more information.