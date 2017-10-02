Woman struck, killed by vehicle near Arboretum shopping center

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pineville-Matthews and Providence Roads near the Arboretum shopping center. Police said the woman was walking to her apartment on Providence when she was struck and killed.

The victim's name has not been released.

The road was closed as crews worked at the scene. Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area through rush hour.

Police have not said if any charges are being filed.

