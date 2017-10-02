83-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle near Arboretum shopping center

Police have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pineville-Matthews and Arboretum Drive, near the Arboretum shopping center. Police said the woman, identified Tuesday as 83-year-old Ileana Barna, was walking to her apartment when she tried to cross six lanes of traffic and was struck.

She was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she died a short time later.

The road was closed as crews worked at the scene.

There are no crosswalks where Barna was struck.

Police have not said if any charges are being filed.

