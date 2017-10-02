Catawba College hires director of annual giving

Mindy Mahrer Miller is joining Catawba College as Director of Annual Giving, effective October 2. Miller’s appointment was announced by Catawba’s Interim Vice President of Development Meg Dees.

Miller comes to Catawba from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Ga., where she has served since 2015 as the Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. At Georgia College, Miller was responsible for outreach to over 46,000 graduates and led a team of six individuals in alumni relations, annual giving and data management. She used direct mail, email and phonathon strategy to increase alumni giving percentage there, growing senior class giving by 200 percent, and Alumni Board of Directors giving participation by 51 percent.

“We are delighted to add someone with Mindy’s professional experience to the Development staff at Catawba,” shared Meg Dees in announcing the appointment. “I learned during the interview process with her that she already has ties to Catawba. Her husband, Ben, is a 2011 alumnus of Catawba, and the two were married in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on campus.”

Prior to joining Georgia College, she served as Assistant Director of Alumni Relations at High Point University between 2012 and 2015. While there, she enhanced and maintained all alumni e-newsletters and email communications, managed alumni volunteers, including the creation of a young alumni council and a student alumni council, and helped increase both participation in and alumni giving associated with Alumni Weekend.

Miller earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Georgia College and her M.Ed. in Student Affairs Higher Education from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

She is a graduate of the Putnam County Leadership Program, an advisor to Sigma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc., and a former advisor to Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. She is a former board member and the national board president of Sigma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. National Board of Trustees.

