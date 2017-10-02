Police: Salisbury man OD's, charged with child abuse

A Salisbury man who suffered an overdose and had to be revived with Narcan has been charged with child abuse.

Police charged Christopher Steven Carpenter, 30, of the 2400 block of Statesville Boulevard, with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse on Saturday. His 9-year-old and 11-year-old were in the home when he overdosed on opioids, police said.

Carpenter did become alert after being administered the drug. He was unconscious when police arrived, according to the report.

He was given a $6,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.

