Halloween Goodies From Dotties's Cupcakery

Presented by Jessica Barkley, Dottie's Cupcakery

12-14 orange and black sandwich cookies, broken up into large chunks

1 cup pretzels, broken into pieces

1 pound almond bark or white chocolate melts

1½ cups candy corn

20-30 candy eyeballs

1-2 tablespoons of a variety of Halloween food sprinkles

Melt almond bark according to package. I slowly melted mine in a sauce pan over a low heat, until smooth and shiny. Make sure to stir frequently to prevent burning. In the meantime, cover a large cookie sheet with wax paper or parchment paper. Spread broken cookies, pretzels and about 1 cup of the candy corn onto the prepared cookie sheet. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the cookie mixture, spreading with spatula to coat evenly. Quickly sprinkle remaining candy corn, candy eyeballs and food sprinkles over the almond bark while is still wet. Place cookie tray into refrigerator until set and firm.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CUPCAKES

1 1/4 cups flour, sifted

1/2 teaspoon baking soda, sifted

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (4 ounces) at room temperature

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup whole milk, at room temperature

1/2 cup cocoa powder, sifted

DIRECTIONS

For the cupcakes:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a standard cupcake pan with baking cups

Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt on a sheet of wax paper or parchment paper.

Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer or hand-held electric mixer. Beat on medium speed until fluffy. Stop to add the sugar; beat on medium speed until well incorporated.

Add the eggs one at a time, mixing slowly after each addition.

Combine the vanilla extract and milk in a large liquid measuring cup.

Reduce the speed to low. Add one-third of the flour mixture to the butter mixture, then gradually add one-third of the milk mixture, beating until well incorporated. Add another one-third of the flour mixture, followed by one-third of the milk mixture. Stop to scrape down the bowl as needed. Add the remaining flour mixture, followed by the remaining milk mixture, and beat just until combined.

Add the cocoa powder, beating (on low speed) just until incorporated.

Use a standard-size ice cream scoop to fill each cupcake paper with batter, so that the wells are two-thirds full. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes (start checking at 15 minutes) or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

