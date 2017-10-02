One injured in shooting near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood

One person was injured in a shooting near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of The Plaza and Commercial Avenue. Medic said one person was taken from the scene to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim, identified by police as a male, is expected to be OK.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

