Victim, suspect identified in deadly west Charlotte shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street near the Church's Chicken restaurant just before 1 p.m. MEDIC said one person, later identified as 21-year-old Trenton Malik Stevenson, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a short time later saying Stevenson had died.

Raheem Amontae House, 18, was arrested and charged with murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting or said what evidence led to House's arrest.

