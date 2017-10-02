One in custody in deadly west Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One in custody in deadly west Charlotte shooting

Shaun Donithan | WBTV Shaun Donithan | WBTV
Shaun Donithan | WBTV Shaun Donithan | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street just before 1 p.m. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a short time later saying the victim died. 

Police said there was one person in custody. No other people are being sought. 

There was crime scene tape marking off the parking lot of a Church's Chicken.

The victim's name was not released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly