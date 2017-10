One in custody in deadly west Charlotte shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street just before 1 p.m. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are conducting a shooting investigation in the 1700 block of W. Trade Street. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 2, 2017

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a short time later saying the victim died.

The victim has died. Once family notified, his name will be released. Suspect in custody; no others sought. Crime Stoppers: 704-334-1600. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 2, 2017

Police said there was one person in custody. No other people are being sought.

There was crime scene tape marking off the parking lot of a Church's Chicken.

The victim's name was not released.

