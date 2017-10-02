One in custody in deadly west Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One in custody in deadly west Charlotte shooting

Shaun Donithan | WBTV Shaun Donithan | WBTV
One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street just before 1 p.m. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a short time later saying the victim, a male, had died. 

Police said there was one person in custody. No other people are being sought. 

There was crime scene tape marking off the parking lot of a Church's Chicken.

The victim's name was not released. 

