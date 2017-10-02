One in custody in deadly west Charlotte shooting

A Salisbury man who suffered an overdose and had to be revived with Narcan, has been charged with child abuse.More >>
A Salisbury man who suffered an overdose and had to be revived with Narcan, has been charged with child abuse.More >>
He said at first he thought maybe someone had gotten into a fight in a room and that shots had hit a window - he didn't realize what was actually happening until seconds later.More >>
He said at first he thought maybe someone had gotten into a fight in a room and that shots had hit a window - he didn't realize what was actually happening until seconds later.More >>
Deputies located the brother’s body along with two dogs that had been shot to death.More >>
Deputies located the brother’s body along with two dogs that had been shot to death.More >>
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of The Plaza and Commercial Avenue.More >>
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of The Plaza and Commercial Avenue.More >>
Is there anything outdoor concert venues can do to prevent a repeat of what happened in Las Vegas?More >>
Is there anything outdoor concert venues can do to prevent a repeat of what happened in Las Vegas?More >>