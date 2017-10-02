One rescued after having "medical emergency" on billboard - | WBTV Charlotte

One rescued after having "medical emergency" on billboard

(Source: Charlotte Fire Department) (Source: Charlotte Fire Department)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was taken to the hospital following a high-angle rescue in southwest Charlotte Monday morning. 

The incident occurred in the 11560 block of Texland Drive. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 11:38 a.m. Firefighters said one person was rescued after having a "medical emergency" on a billboard. 

The person was rescued within 20 minutes, firefighters say. 

It is unclear why the person was on the billboard. No other information was released. 

