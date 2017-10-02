One rescued after having "medical emergency" on billboard

One person was taken to the hospital following a high-angle rescue in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 11560 block of Texland Drive. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 11:38 a.m. Firefighters said one person was rescued after having a "medical emergency" on a billboard.

High Angle Rescue; 500 block of Texland Dr; Medical Emergency on Billboard; Station 20 area; Rescue 10 lowering patient to MEDIC pic.twitter.com/Zebe715yLm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 2, 2017

The person was rescued within 20 minutes, firefighters say.

Update High Angle Rescue; 11560 Texland Blvd; 18FF rescued patient in 20mins from 60ft; patient transported to area hospital for evaluation pic.twitter.com/kHutmSv2w8 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 2, 2017

It is unclear why the person was on the billboard. No other information was released.

