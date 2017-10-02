Third person wanted in credit card fraud in Rowan County

A third person is wanted in connection with financial card fraud in Rowan County.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office are looking for a third person who was with two men who are accused of obtaining credit card information and passwords from more than 300 local residents.

Elio Arturo Rodriguez Mendez, 46, and Jean Jesus Rodriguez Silva, 35, are accused of obtaining people's financial card information from credit card skimmers that were placed on gas pumps. The two men then allegedly record the victim's information when the victim swipes their card.

The two had placed a device inside of gas pumps at the Pop Shoppe on West Innes St. in Salisbury, and Sifford's on Highway 152, that intercepted customers credit information whenever they swiped their cards.

Deputies say Mendez and Silva were seen making purchases with a victim's bank information at the Walmart in Kannapolis on August 26. The next day, the pair were reportedly seen making "unauthorized purchases" at the Rushco on East Innes Street, according to the sheriff's office.

The third person was with Silva and Mendez at the Rushco on East Innes Street on Aug. 27, deputies say.

Since the cord was inside the pump, customers would not notice anything unusual when making a purchase. The cord was connected to a flash drive that stored the information until the men came back to retrieve it.

The men later used that information to make purchases, according to investigators.

Investigators were able to read the information contained on the flash drive and determine that more than 300 customers had their information intercepted.

PREVIOUS ARTICLES:

If you have any information about these crimes, you're asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.