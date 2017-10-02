Third person wanted in credit card fraud in Rowan County

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.More >>
The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.More >>
Charlotte attorney Porter Byrum has left a bequest of more than $140 million to Queens University of Charlotte, Wingate University and Wake Forest for scholarships.More >>
Charlotte attorney Porter Byrum has left a bequest of more than $140 million to Queens University of Charlotte, Wingate University and Wake Forest for scholarships.More >>
Cancer is responsible for 57 percent of childhood deaths per year - more than any other disease combined. That proves childhood cancer is not rare. It deserves our attention.More >>
Cancer is responsible for 57 percent of childhood deaths per year - more than any other disease combined. That proves childhood cancer is not rare. It deserves our attention.More >>
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Texland Drive. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 11:38 a.m.More >>
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Texland Drive. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 11:38 a.m.More >>
Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office are looking for a third person who was with two men when they were able to obtain credit car information and passwords from more than 300 local residents.More >>
Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office are looking for a third person who was with two men when they were able to obtain credit car information and passwords from more than 300 local residents.More >>