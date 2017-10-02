Man accused of breaking into several vehicles in south Charlotte

A man has been arrested in connection with breaking into multiple vehicles in south Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 22-year-old Courtney Mills was charged with two counts of larceny from motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Officers said they responded to a call in the 600 block of Cherokee Road around 1:35 a.m. Police said they headed noises that "sounded like car doors" and saw a man, who would be later identified as Mills, walking. Police spoke with Mills, who allegedly gave officers a "fictitious name," and he was released.

A short time later, two other vehicles on Cherokee Road and Huntley Place were broken into, police said. Both of the vehicles were unlocked, officers say.

Mills had eight outstanding warrants for larceny from vehicles, according to CMPD. He was served with those outstanding warrants, officers say.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.