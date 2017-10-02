Man accused of breaking into several vehicles in south Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 22-year-old Courtney Mills was charged with two counts of larceny from motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 22-year-old Courtney Mills was charged with two counts of larceny from motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.More >>
Luke Combs performed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip. Combs posted a picture on Facebook of him on stage prior to the attack occurred.More >>
Luke Combs performed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip. Combs posted a picture on Facebook of him on stage prior to the attack occurred.More >>
According to the Salisbury Police Department, the robbery occurred at the Rushco convenience store in the 2480 block of Statesville Boulevard around 7 p.m.More >>
According to the Salisbury Police Department, the robbery occurred at the Rushco convenience store in the 2480 block of Statesville Boulevard around 7 p.m.More >>
The incident occurred on on Albemarle Road near Harris Boulevard.More >>
The incident occurred on on Albemarle Road near Harris Boulevard.More >>
Salisbury residents will begin Community Action Planning (CAP) focus-team orientation Monday, October 2, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.More >>
Salisbury residents will begin Community Action Planning (CAP) focus-team orientation Monday, October 2, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.More >>