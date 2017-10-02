NC country artist performs at Las Vegas concert prior to mass shooting

North Carolina country artist Luke Combs posted on Facebook saying he is safe after he performed at the Las Vegas music festival where a mass shooting occurred Sunday night.

Luke Combs performed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip. Combs posted a picture on Facebook of him on stage prior to when the attack occurred.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the country concert.

"I wanted to post a photo of what this festival was supposed to be about and not give this horrible person the recognition he so desperately wanted," Combs said on Facebook.

"I am incredibly saddened by tonight's events and while I'm thankful that me and all of my band and crew are alive and unharmed, I can't help but hurt for all the people who weren't as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel," Combs said.

On the music festival's website, Combs performed at 7:20 p.m. Sunday night which was right before Jason Aldean's set. The gunfire erupted while Aldean was performing.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," Aldean said on Instagram.

According to his website, Combs is from the Asheville area.

According to a Facebook event page that was hosted by Combs, the music video for his song "Hurricane" was filmed at Coyote Joe's on Wilkinson Boulevard. Combs is expected to play at Coyote Joe's in December.

