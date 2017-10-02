Robber accused of stealing cash register from Salisbury convenience store

A man is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Salisbury Sunday night.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the robbery occurred at the Rushco convenience store in the 2480 block of Statesville Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Police said the man entered the store with something wrapped around his hand and pointed it at the clerk. The robber then told the clerk to give him money or he would shoot her, according to officers.

Police say the robber then walked behind the counter, picked up the cash register and fled the scene. The robber fled in a black four door Ford Explorer.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

