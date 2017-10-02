Salisbury Community Action Plan team orientation set for tonight

Salisbury residents will begin Community Action Planning (CAP) focus-team orientation Monday, October 2, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

During this meeting, attendees will meet their team members, form the groups' charters, select a team leaders and co-chairs, determine meeting times and frequency, and approve the group’s strategies. CAP Ambassadors and city staff will be on hand to offer support for background information, possible team meeting locations, advise on funding and other general assistance.



Residents, including those who have not attended previous meetings, are encouraged to attend to help develop the vision of a “healthier community that provides a livable environment which is safer, with higher educational achievement, stronger workforce and employment opportunities and better relationships between the community, the City and law enforcement.”



The four focus areas are:



* Opportunities for children

* Workforce Development

* Public Safety and its relationship with its residents

* Community Relations



While CAP Ambassadors will serve as facilitators for this effort, Salisbury residents will complete the bulk of the work in shaping the city’s future. Strategy-setting meetings were held in August to determine if the strategies developed by each focus group were achievable and reasonable. Some identified strategies may change following feedback provided during the August meeting. Action Teams will make that determination.



The project vision and focus areas were developed over a two-month period in early 2017, featuring more than 20 community stakeholders from organizations including workforce development, religious institutions, the Salisbury Police Department, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Livingstone and Catawba Colleges, and the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP.



Team members who have not yet signed up for an Action Team, residents who have not attended previous events and who are still interested in serving, and/or those who cannot attend the meeting on Monday, October 2, should contact the CAPS team via email at CAPS@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-4460 for more details on how they can be involved.

