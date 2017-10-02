Person shot in leg in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person shot in leg in west Charlotte

Micah Smith | WBTV Micah Smith | WBTV
Micah Smith | WBTV Micah Smith | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured in a shooting west Charlotte Monday morning. 

The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Tuckaseegee Road. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said one person was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. 

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly