Driver crashes into power pole, shuts down east Charlotte road

An east Charlotte road was shut down after a driver crashed into a power pole Monday morning.

The incident occurred on on Albemarle Road at Regal Oaks Drive near Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

The wreck brought down traffic lights and power lines onto the roadway. All of the lanes are currently blocked.

Officials did not say whether the driver was injured.

It is unclear what time the road is expected to reopen.

