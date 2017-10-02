Driver crashes into power pole, shuts down east Charlotte road

The incident occurred on on Albemarle Road near Harris Boulevard.More >>
The incident occurred on on Albemarle Road near Harris Boulevard.More >>
Salisbury residents will begin Community Action Planning (CAP) focus-team orientation Monday, October 2, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.More >>
Salisbury residents will begin Community Action Planning (CAP) focus-team orientation Monday, October 2, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck involved a motorcycle and a car and occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Union New Hope Road in Gastonia.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck involved a motorcycle and a car and occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Union New Hope Road in Gastonia.More >>
The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Tuckaseegee Road.More >>
The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Tuckaseegee Road.More >>
WBTV teamed up with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to bring you an exclusive feature on what's taking place at the hall of fame each month. This month we feature long time historian Buz McKim. Buz has been with the Hall since it's opening and officially retired on Friday, but before he closed the door for the final time, he gave us a tour and even took us to the vault to show us some of his favorite things at the hall. NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Driect...More >>
WBTV teamed up with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to bring you an exclusive feature on what's taking place at the hall of fame each month. This month we feature long time historian Buz McKim.More >>