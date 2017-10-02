BREAKING: Mass shooting in Vegas, 20 dead

Hi everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. We're following breaking news in Las Vegas right now. It's Monday, October 2. Here is a first look at that headline and many more stories. Watch WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

BREAKING: A gunman opened fire during a country music festival in Las Vegas last night. Jason Aldean was on stage performing at the time. Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire. Witnesses say they saw multiple victims Sunday night as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. We just found out in a press conference 20 people are dead, dozens are injured. As for the gunman, the report we're getting at this hour is that the suspect is "down." We'll be following breaking updates so you know what's going on before the national programs begin later this morning. Kristen Miranda is also following every detail and will break in from the Alert Center with new info.

ALERT: An early morning crash has shut down a major road you may use to get to work. The scene is on Albemarle Road near Harris Boulevard.

Also, more details now on two teens who were killed while crossing Concord Parkway North. We learned those teens were students at Concord High School. We have more on how the two boys are being remembered.

WEATHER ALERT: Temperatures will be a lot cooler this week. You've been asking for fall temps right?! But it's not going to last. Meteorologist Al Conklin will explain why we'll see things warm back up. Turn on the TV now to see his forecast.

