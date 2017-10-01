NASCAR Hall of Fame: Historian Buz McKim Retires

WBTV teamed up with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to bring you an exclusive feature on what's taking place at the hall of fame each month.

This month we feature long time historian Buz McKim.

Buz has been with the Hall since it's opening and officially retired on Friday, but before he closed the door for the final time, he gave us a tour and even took us to the vault to show us some of his favorite things at the hall.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director, Winston Kelly, also shares his thoughts on working with Buz over the years.

