Man hospitalized after being struck with axe

A teenager reported to Union County police that her car was stolen at gunpoint Saturday night.More >>
A teenager reported to Union County police that her car was stolen at gunpoint Saturday night.More >>
Two teenage boys were killed while crossing Concord Parkway north Friday night, according to police.More >>
Two teenage boys were killed while crossing Concord Parkway north Friday night, according to police.More >>
A house fire has killed one Sunday morning, authorities say. The fire occurred at the 6000 block of Wolf Pond Road in Monroe. Officials say is happened around 9:30 a.m. The identity of the victim is unknown. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
A house fire has killed one Sunday morning, authorities say. The fire occurred at the 6000 block of Wolf Pond Road in Monroe. Officials say is happened around 9:30 a.m. The identity of the victim is unknown. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry was in third grade when Tom Brady and the Patriots won their first Super Bowl, in 2001.More >>
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry was in third grade when Tom Brady and the Patriots won their first Super Bowl, in 2001.More >>