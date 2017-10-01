Man hospitalized after being struck with axe - | WBTV Charlotte

Man hospitalized after being struck with axe

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

An man was transported to the hospital after being struck with an axe in Iredell County. 

The incident occurred off of Yellowstone Lane in Statesville around 4:00 p.m. 

Authorities say that his injures are not life-threatening. 

This story will be updated. 

