Armed robbery in Indian Trail

A teenager reported to Union County police that her car was stolen at gunpoint Saturday night.

According to police, a car with three suspects pulled up next to hers and demanded she get out of the car. The suspects told the passenger in her car, a teenage boy, to get in their car.

The three suspects then fled the scene with the two cars and the male victim. He was reportedly dropped off on Kerry Greens Drive in Stallings and he reported he had been kidnapped.

Neither of the two victims suffered injuries.

Deputies are searching for the stolen car, a 2012 black Audi A7 Prestige. They describe the suspects as three black males and one female.

They ask that you call the Union County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.

