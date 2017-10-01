One dead in Union County house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

One dead in Union County house fire

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A house fire has killed one Sunday morning, authorities say. 

The fire occurred at the 6000 block of Wolf Pond Road in Monroe.

Authorities say it happened around 9:30 a.m. 

The identity of the victim is unknown. This story will be updated with more details. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly