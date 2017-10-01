Monroe man dies after accidentally setting himself on fire

A 75-year-old disabled man died after setting himself on fire, Union County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The man, in his scooter, went to light a wood stove in his shed and spilled lighter fluid on himself. When he lit the stove, he and his scooter caught on fire, authorities say.

His wife found him and called 911.

The fire occurred at the 6000 block of Wolf Pond Road in Monroe around 9:30 a.m.

There was minimal structural damage, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.