Pedestrian struck, killed on E. Independence Blvd

A person was killed attempting to cross outbound lanes of E. Independence Blvd early Sunday morning.

Police say Santiago Matias Leon, 45, crossed three inbound lanes, climbed a concrete barrier wall and tried to cross outbound lanes when he ran directly into the path of a oncoming car.

He was thrown to the pavement about 80 feet, according to CMPD.

The incident occurred at the 5600 block near the overpass of Idlewild Road around 2:12 a.m.

CMPD says speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor for the driver. They suspect possible alcohol use for the pedestrian.

The driver suffered no injuries. Police say that section of E. Independence is not marked for pedestrian crossing.

The crash is being investigated by CMPD. Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169.

