Woman charged in connection with Charlotte's 68th homicide

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Annie Nicholson.

Nicholson, 60, died yesterday from a "small gunshot wound" at Presbyterian Hospital, according to CMPD.

Nakonia Nicholson, 36, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to CMPD.

This incident is Charlotte's 68th homicide this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS

