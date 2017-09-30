Police confirm body found behind church is missing Virginia Beach, Va., teen

A body found behind a church in north Charlotte has been identified as Ashanti Billie, a missing 19-year-old girl from Virginia Beach, Va.

CMPD is now investigating the death as a homicide.

Her body was located behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church on Griers Grove Road, according to police.

Billie had been missing since September 18.

"Our community should know that our work does not end here. Now our mission is to bring justice for Ashanti, and we will be relentless in our efforts to find who did this to her," the Norfolk, Va FBI said in a statement Saturday. "We will not rest until the person who robbed Ashanti of her life, her promise and her future is held fully accountable under the law."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

