Woman dies following shooting in southeast Charlotte

One person is being treated for life threatening injuries following a shooting in southeast Charlotte, EMS confirmed. The incident occurred at the 400 block of Orange St. The identity of the victim is unknown. This is a developing story. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
One person is being treated for life threatening injuries following a shooting in southeast Charlotte, EMS confirmed. The incident occurred at the 400 block of Orange St. The identity of the victim is unknown. This is a developing story. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
A person is being treated for potentially life threatening injuries after a shooting in east Charlotte, EMS says.More >>
A person is being treated for potentially life threatening injuries after a shooting in east Charlotte, EMS says.More >>
A body found behind a church in north Charlotte has been identified as Ashanti Billie, a missing 19-year-old girl from Virginia Beach, Va.More >>
A body found behind a church in north Charlotte has been identified as Ashanti Billie, a missing 19-year-old girl from Virginia Beach, Va.More >>
Following a fatal wreck, the Mint Hill Fire Department has closed 218 past Olde Sycamore Dr. Firefighters are still responding to the crash.More >>
Following a fatal wreck, the Mint Hill Fire Department has closed 218 past Olde Sycamore Dr. Firefighters are still responding to the crash.More >>
A car overturned on Belmeade Drive and San Gabriel Avenue, trapping one Saturday afternoon.More >>
A car overturned on Belmeade Drive and San Gabriel Avenue, trapping one Saturday afternoon.More >>