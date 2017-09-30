Woman dies following shooting in southeast Charlotte

CMPD detectives are conducting a homicide investigation followiong a shoot in southeast Charlotte.

The victim, Annie Nicholson, 60, died after she was transported to Presbyterian Hospital from the injuries of the small gunshot wound, CMPD says.

The incident occurred at the 400 block of Orange St.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective

